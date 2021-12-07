V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89.

