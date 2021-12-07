Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $64.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation traded as high as $61.07 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 9592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

