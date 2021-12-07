Tufton Capital Management Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 263,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 24,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.