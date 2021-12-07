Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,983 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 286% compared to the average volume of 1,290 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. 51,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,401. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Newell Brands by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.