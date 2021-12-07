Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after buying an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,875 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.674 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 121.62%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

