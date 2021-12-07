Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

