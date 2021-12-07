Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $96,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.67. The stock had a trading volume of 243,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,708. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

