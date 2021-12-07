Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 160.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,797. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.55 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.13.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

