Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $27,421,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 73.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.96. 4,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,699. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

