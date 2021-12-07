Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 33,920 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for 3.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $248,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,423,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,061,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,854,000 after buying an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.49. 4,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

