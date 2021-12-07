Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

