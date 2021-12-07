Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) PT at $426.57

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $426.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $337.75 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $331.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

