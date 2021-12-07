Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 62 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Booking by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $37.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,265.00. 10,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,400.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

