65,883 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $142,298. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

