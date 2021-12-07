Analysts Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Target Price at $177.65

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,966. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Clorox by 15.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 25.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

