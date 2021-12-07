Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,743. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.09.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

