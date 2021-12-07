Brokerages Set Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT at $76.78

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.66.

TCNNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. 461,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,087. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.