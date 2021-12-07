Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyzon Motors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYZN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 29,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.