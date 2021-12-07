Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after buying an additional 606,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after buying an additional 488,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. 21,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,133. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

