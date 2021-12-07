Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.39 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $625.93. 1,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,188. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $606.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,611,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.28.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

