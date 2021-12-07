Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 249 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,327 shares of company stock worth $3,024,827 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,433. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average of $151.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

