Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. 11,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,577. The firm has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

