Morgan Stanley Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $24.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

Shares of ACAD opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after buying an additional 133,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 69,561 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

