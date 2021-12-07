General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,543 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 9.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.21% of General Motors worth $164,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 569.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 371,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,372,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

