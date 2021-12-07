Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after acquiring an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,375. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

