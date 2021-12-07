Narwhal Capital Management Invests $1.53 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 45,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.