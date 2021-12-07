ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 772,467 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 480,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FND traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,222. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,852 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,107. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

