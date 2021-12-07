Western Financial Corporation Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. 6,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,328. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

