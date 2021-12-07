Western Financial Corporation Raises Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $22.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $595.62. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $631.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.27. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.08 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,386 shares of company stock worth $14,827,073 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

