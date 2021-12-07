Western Financial Corporation Sells 566 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Western Financial Corporation reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Garmin were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,514,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

