Western Financial Corporation Trims Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Western Financial Corporation lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,609,000 after buying an additional 18,649,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $38.36.

