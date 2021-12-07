Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Cut by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after buying an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. 26,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,107. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

