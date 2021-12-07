MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $560.00 at Canaccord Genuity

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $475.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.82.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.