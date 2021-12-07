Nkcfo LLC Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.28.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,048 shares of company stock worth $18,404,579. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $187.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 167.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.75 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

