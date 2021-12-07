LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

