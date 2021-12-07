Selway Asset Management Acquires 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

