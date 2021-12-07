Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

