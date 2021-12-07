Analysts Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target at $54.78

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. 5,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,537. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 3.20. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,959 shares of company stock worth $1,851,514. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 598,367 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

