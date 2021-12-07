Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Price Target at $20.50

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Truist increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE MGY traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,204. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $55,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $39,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 927,512 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.