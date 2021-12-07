Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.160-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.71.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,950. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.