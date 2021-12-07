$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.02.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843,394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $39,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,894,000 after acquiring an additional 532,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.