EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. It has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company has estimated roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, which has brightened the production outlook. It announced a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share, indicating an 82% sequential increase. The company’s balance sheet is significantly less levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. However, although the company is committed in returning capital to shareholders, the upstream firm has been paying lower dividend than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past five years. Also, rising lease and well operating costs is hurting the firm's bottom-line.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.57. The company had a trading volume of 52,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,300,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,185 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

