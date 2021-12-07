Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.71

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 1693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

