Oddz Hits Market Cap of $15.89 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $505,514.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00058773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.72 or 0.08449324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,669.06 or 0.99999299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00077121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

