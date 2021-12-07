Yield Stake Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.00 (YI12)

Yield Stake Finance (CURRENCY:YI12) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Yield Stake Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00007689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Stake Finance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Stake Finance has a market capitalization of $44,140.40 and approximately $33.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00058773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.72 or 0.08449324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,669.06 or 0.99999299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00077121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Yield Stake Finance

Yield Stake Finance’s total supply is 11,111 coins. Yield Stake Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@yfinance12 . Yield Stake Finance’s official Twitter account is @Yfinance12 . The official website for Yield Stake Finance is yifistake.finance

