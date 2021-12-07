Penta (PNT) Price Down 56.9% This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Penta has traded 56.9% lower against the dollar. Penta has a market cap of $295,430.16 and $2,909.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00211256 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

