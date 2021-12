American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Trading Up 11.3%

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) was up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 168,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 632,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 target price on American Manganese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$131.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

