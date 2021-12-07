TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.71

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 13032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

