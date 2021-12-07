TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.71

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 13032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.
The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS (NYSE:TU)
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.