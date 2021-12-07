Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.87

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 12.2%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kenon by 62.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

