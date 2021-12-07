Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.49

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $79.42, with a volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after purchasing an additional 859,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 208,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

